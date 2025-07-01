Washington, D.C. – In a major foreign policy announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order lifting wide-ranging economic and financial sanctions on Syria—a move he described as a “great victory” for the war-torn country. The decision comes amid growing diplomatic overtures between Syria and Israel, with Washington seeking to support Syria’s fledgling government as it navigates post-war recovery and regional reintegration.

The order, signed on Monday, dismantles large portions of the longstanding U.S. sanctions program imposed on Syria for decades. It removes sweeping financial restrictions that have crippled Syria’s economy, though it retains specific sanctions against former President Bashar al-Assad, his inner circle, and U.S.-designated terrorist groups operating in the country.

Trump’s administration began easing some sanctions last month following his Middle East tour, during which he pledged to give Syria a “real chance to move forward.”

This dramatic policy shift comes at a critical time. Syria and Israel have reportedly been engaged in quiet negotiations for several months to end their historic hostilities, including three major wars. According to sources close to the talks, the easing of sanctions is intended to support these efforts and stabilize Syria’s new government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s senior advisor, Ron Dermer, is currently in Washington discussing the possibility of establishing formal diplomatic relations between Syria and Israel. Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on July 7 to advance these talks.

President Trump also hinted that Syria could potentially join the Abraham Accords — a set of normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states originally brokered during Trump’s 2020 term. Previous signatories include the UAE, Bahrain, and others.

Speaking Sunday, Trump said, “More countries may join the Abraham Accords soon. Peace is expanding in the region, and the door is open for those willing to move forward.”

Netanyahu, echoing Trump’s sentiment, recently stated that conflict with Iran has created new opportunities for diplomatic normalization with several Arab countries, possibly including Syria.

The executive order also directs Secretary of State Marco Rubio to review Syria’s designation as a “State Sponsor of Terrorism,” a title it has held since the 1970s. Any change to this classification could further open Syria to international aid, trade, and investment.

Brad Smith, Deputy Secretary for Counterterrorism and Financial Intelligence at the U.S. Treasury, remarked:

“Today’s measures will end Syria’s isolation from the global financial system, paving the way for international trade and encouraging investment from both neighboring countries and the United States.”

Last month, the European Union also lifted several layers of sanctions on Syria, signaling a wider Western realignment towards the country’s re-engagement in global and regional affairs.

President Trump’s decision marks a significant geopolitical shift in U.S. policy toward Syria. While controversial, the move could reshape the balance of power in the Middle East, accelerate peace negotiations, and breathe life into a nation devastated by over a decade of civil war. As regional actors react, all eyes will be on upcoming developments—particularly the potential Syria-Israel normalization and Trump-Netanyahu summit next week.