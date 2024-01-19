IGAD leaders call for Somalia and Ethiopia to come a peaceful and amicable resolution amid escalating diplomatic tension resolution

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has called on Somalia and Ethiopia to embrace to come to the table and engage in constructive dialogue in a bid to end this escalating diplomatic tension between the two countries.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday in Kampala, Uganda, the IGAD leaders emphasized the significance of regional peace, stability and security for the benefit of the region.

The regional bloc also reaffirmed its respect and support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid the growing row between the Horn of Africa Nation and Ethiopia over the controversial port deal signed in Addis Ababa in the beginning of this year.

The 42nd IGAD summit, convened to discuss the current regional development including the ongoing diplomatic row between Somalia and Ethiopia, the regional bloc underscored the inviolability of Somalia’s borders, highlighting that any deal with Somalia should be approved by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS).

The strong worded statement from IGAD comes as Somalia and Ethiopia continue to engage in diplomatic tussle at the backdrop of the recent Red sea access agreement signed between Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi which has sparked condemnation across the social and political sphere of the Somali nation.

Somalia on Wednesday turned away an Ethiopian flight bound for Hargeisa, the administrative capital of the breakaway region after learning that the plane was carrying senior Ethiopia delegation who were scheduled to meet with the self- proclaimed republic of Somaliland President Muse Bihi.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre have both echoed the importance of respect for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The leaders vowed that any further action by Ethiopia to infringe and violate Somalia’s territory would lead to serious implications.

