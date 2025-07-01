Doha, — A high-level meeting between Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi might have seemed on the surface like a symbolic diplomatic achievement. But Qatar’s carefully worded official statement reveals a calculated rebuke that underscores the Gulf state’s firm support for Somalia’s territorial integrity—delivering a stinging setback to Somaliland’s long-standing quest for international recognition.

The encounter involved Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and President Muse Bihi Abdi of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland. Though the meeting was formally acknowledged by Doha, the language and tone of the communiqué have drawn intense scrutiny.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a formal press release confirming the meeting but made clear its unwavering stance on Somalia’s unity. The final paragraph of the statement left little room for ambiguity:

“His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized Qatar’s belief that the future of Somalia must be built on openness and effective dialogue among all its stakeholders, to ensure respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.”

This direct reference to Somali unity was seen as a deliberate and explicit rejection of Somaliland’s independent statehood.

The meeting took place in Doha, Qatar, and the statement was released on Monday, June 30, 2025, as part of an official diplomatic communique summarizing the talks.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has long maintained its own government, currency, and security forces. Despite this, no country has formally recognized its sovereignty. The language used by Qatar—specifically avoiding the official title “President of the Republic of Somaliland” and instead referring only to “the President of Somaliland”—was seen as a calculated downgrade, reducing Muse Bihi’s status to that of a regional figure, not a head of state.

Additionally, Qatar made no mention of Somaliland’s democratic milestones, peaceful elections, or its autonomous governance. Instead, its achievements were lumped under the generic heading of “progress in Somalia”—further eroding any implicit validation of Somaliland’s independence.

Analysts see the statement as a reflection of Qatar’s broader regional strategy. Rather than endorsing separatism, Doha appears to be positioning itself as a neutral player capable of balancing ties with both Mogadishu and breakaway regions like Somaliland—without compromising on core principles like territorial unity.

For Somaliland, however, the message is stark: international meetings—even those held at the highest level—do not equate to recognition. In fact, they can sometimes reinforce the very status quo it seeks to change.

Qatar’s statement may have been wrapped in diplomatic niceties, but its core message was unmistakably sharp: Somalia remains one, and Somaliland is part of it. For Hargeisa, it’s a painful reminder that international recognition remains elusive, and even symbolic victories can come with heavy political costs.