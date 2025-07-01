The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia on the occasion of their 65th Independence and Unity Day.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Chairperson reflected on the historical significance of July 1, 1960, the day when northern and southern Somalia united to form an independent republic.

“This day remains a proud testament to the unity, resilience, and determination of the Somali people, who came together in pursuit of sovereignty, dignity, and self-determination,” said Youssouf.

He praised Somalia’s continued commitment to peace, democracy, and national development despite enduring decades of hardship, conflict, and rebuilding.

“As you commemorate this important milestone, I pay tribute to the generations of Somalis whose sacrifices made this day possible. I reaffirm the African Union’s enduring solidarity with Somalia as you continue to advance your national priorities.”

The Chairperson concluded his message with a note of hope, expressing his wish that this anniversary rekindles the spirit of unity and inspires younger generations to carry forward the legacy of those who fought for Somalia’s independence.

Happy Independence Day to the Federal Republic of Somalia.