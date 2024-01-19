Special Envoy of AU Chairperson and ATMIS head meets with UK ambassador to Somalia to discuss security transition and fight against Al-Shabaab

Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union and the head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia Ambassador Souef Mohamed Elamine held meeting with United Kingdom Ambassador to Somalia Mike Nithavrianakis.

The meeting at the ATMIS head quarters in the capital Mogadishu, focused on wide range of issues including the African Union Peace Mission mandate and the ongoing security transition in Somalia.

The Special Envoy expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the visit, emphasizing the importance of closer cooperation between the two sides in bolstering the ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab militant group across the country.

El-Amine underlined the AU peace troops commitment to support the Somali government in national development and mitigating the effects of the El- Nino floods which have displaced more than 2 million people and devastated livelihoods.

Ambassador Nithavrianakis on his part thanked the ATMIS head for the hospitality and expressed the unwavering undertaking by the UK government in supporting Somalia in different fields including security and stability.

He commended ATMIS for its current efforts to handing over security responsibilities to the Somali security forces in line with the United Nations Security Council resolution.

The Envoy underscored the need for concerted efforts between the AU Mission and UK government in helping eradicate Al-Shabab and participate in the economic and national growth of the Horn of Africa Nation reeling from decades of civil war.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

