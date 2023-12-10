Somali military captures several key towns in Hiraan and Bakool regions as operations against the militants continue to intensify

Somali National Army ( SNA) troops backed by local militia better known as ” Macawsley” have over the weekend dealt a major blow to Al-Shabab militant group after recovering several strategic towns in Hirshabelle State.

In a sting and massive operation, the soldiers and the locals captured several key towns between Beledweyne and Bulo Burte district where the militants have been wreaking untold suffering on the Somali people.

According to Farah Wasuge, the commander for the 27th division of the Somali military they managed to wrestle about 151 Kilometres of land from the grip of the Islamist outfit.

Wasuge added that the recovered area will be handed over to civilian administration as they continue to bolster the war against the insurgents in the regional State.

On a similar development, SNA soldiers have on Saturday destroyed several Al-Shabab hideouts in Farag, Huuyaley, Abagbeedey, Dudumale and El-garas in Hudur district of Bakool region in South West State.

Yunis Adan, the commander of the operation said they were able to destroy several hideouts used by the group and inflicted heavy casualties on them.

He added that the operations will continue until they clear the militant from the region and the larger country.

Somalia National Army backed by local clan militias and supported by international partners have stepped up operations against Al-Shabaab in Hiraan region and across the Horn of Africa Nation in a bid to seize control from the remnants areas under the grip of the militia as the government prepares for the second phase of offensive against the outlawed group.

The militants have since last year been registering significant losses both in terms of personnel and areas under their control.

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared an all-out war with Al-Shabab which has resulted in the killing and surrender of many of the group’s operatives in central and southern Somalia.

