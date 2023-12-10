SNA troops conduct water trucking services for flood victims in IDP camps in Baidoa town

Somali National Army ( SNA) troops have on Thursday conducted water trucking for vulnerable families who have been severely impacted by the ongoing El-Nino weather phenomenon in Baidoa town, South West State.

The commandant of the 10th brigade of the 60 division were involved in the exercise that benefited over 500 people who reside in Internally Displaced Persons ( IDP) camps in outskirts of Baidoa town.

Families that benefited from the water supplies expressed gratitude to the SNA personnel for their timely aid saying it will go a long way in alleviating the water crisis in the camp.

The Somali Military commanders who spoke during the distribution exercise reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering community services for Somalia people especially at this time of flooding that has forced residents to flee their homes in search of safer grounds.

Baidoa town, is one of the hardest hit areas following torrential rains that have pounded the city since October compelling residents to abandon their homes after floods submerged their residence and disrupted livelihoods.

Somalia is struggling to cope up with never-before-seen flooding that has killed over 100 people, marooned homes and forced hundreds of thousands to abandon their homes after riverine overflow and heavy downpour.

Somali leaders have so far appealed for concerted relief and humanitarian efforts to help the families ravaged by the flood situation in the country.

