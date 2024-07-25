In a move that underscores Somalia’s growing integration into the East African Community (EAC), the Somali Parliament is making preparations to send a delegation of lawmakers to compete in the upcoming regional sports competition in Mombasa, Kenya.

Somalia’s journey towards EAC membership has been a gradual but significant one. The country formally applied to join the regional bloc in 2012, and after years of deliberation and negotiation, it was granted observer status in 2016. Since then, Somalia has been actively participating in various EAC activities and initiatives, working towards full membership.

The decision to send a parliamentary delegation to the Mombasa games was spearheaded by the visit of the Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Hon. Joseph, who addressed the Somali Lower House on Wednesday. During his speech, the EALA Speaker urged the Somali lawmakers to embrace the opportunities presented by regional integration, particularly in the realm of sports and athletics.

“In the East Side, they play basketball, netball, volleyball, and they run. Please, Somalia, women, honorable members, start training today,” Hon. Joseph remarked, calling on the Somali parliamentarians to seize the chance to showcase their prowess and represent their country at the upcoming games.

In response to the EALA Speaker’s challenge, the Somali Parliament has announced that it will allocate a budget to send a delegation of both male and female members to participate in the Mombasa competition. This move is seen as a testament to Somalia’s commitment to not only strengthening its regional ties but also fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among the East African nations.

“This is something which is very good. So, honorable members, I’ve been told that I have to stop this by 12:30. As I told you, I’ve been a teacher. I think I made it. Thank you, right, honorable speaker. Thank Thank you, everyone. I’ll be back here. This is at the beginning. I have been impressed by Somalia. You have good people. You’re welcome people with good face and smile. I will be back every time. When you have a ceremony, invite me. When you’ll be, I don’t know, I’ll be supporting you. I will be your ambassador,” Hon. Joseph further expressed, pledging his unwavering support for Somalia’s participation in the regional games.

The Somali lawmakers’ participation in the Mombasa competition will not only showcase their athletic abilities but also serve as a powerful symbol of Somalia’s integration into the East African community. It is expected to foster closer ties, cultural exchange, and a spirit of friendly competition among the member states.