The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation of Somalia, Ali Yusuf Hoosh, and Deputy Minister Abdihakim Ashkir, welcomed a courtesy visit by Manuel Marques Pereira, the Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to Somalia.

This important meeting, held at the Ministry of Interior’s headquarters in Mogadishu, focused on enhancing the partnership between the Somali government and IOM, particularly in addressing the challenges of migration and displacement in the country.

Minister Hosh expressed appreciation for IOM’s ongoing support and collaboration in Somalia, emphasizing the organization’s pivotal role in providing humanitarian assistance to displaced persons and migrants.

He underscored the Somali government’s commitment to improving migration management, ensuring the safe and dignified movement of people, and collaborating with international partners like IOM to address migration-related challenges effectively.

Deputy Minister Ashkir highlighted the importance of strengthening Somalia’s capacity to manage migration and to create sustainable solutions for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returning migrants.

He stressed the need for continued cooperation to facilitate the reintegration of displaced populations and provide them with the tools to rebuild their lives.

Manuel Marques Pereira, IOM’s Chief of Mission to Somalia, thanked the Somali government for its warm reception and reiterated IOM’s steadfast commitment to supporting Somalia’s migration policies.

He praised the Somali government’s efforts in addressing the root causes of migration and improving the living conditions of vulnerable groups, including displaced populations.

Pereira also outlined future IOM initiatives aimed at enhancing migration management, including providing humanitarian assistance, supporting livelihood programs, and strengthening institutional capacities in Somalia.

Key topics discussed during the visit included the development of sustainable migration management practices, capacity building for Somali officials, and the enhancement of cross-border cooperation.

They agreed on the importance of ensuring migration is managed in a way that promotes security, protects human rights, and addresses the needs of vulnerable groups, including refugees and displaced persons.

The visit also served as an opportunity to align ongoing projects with the shared goal of improving the overall migration framework in Somalia.

Both the Somali government and IOM committed to advancing their collaborative efforts, ensuring that migration contributes to stability and development, rather than exacerbating existing challenges.

In conclusion, the meeting reinforced the strong and growing partnership between the Somali government and IOM.

Both parties expressed a mutual commitment to continuing their cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by migration and improving the lives of displaced individuals and returnees in Somalia.

This engagement marks a significant step in Somalia’s efforts to strengthen its migration governance, promote stability, and ensure a safer, more secure environment for its citizens.