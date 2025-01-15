The Somali Federal Government (FGS) has praised the Puntland region’s Darwish Forces for their ongoing successful offensive against ISIS militants in the Bari region. In a statement, the FGS reaffirmed its unwavering support for Puntland’s efforts to combat terrorism and restore peace to the region.

The Somali government expressed its deep condolences to the families of the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the operation.

The FGS acknowledged the bravery and commitment of the Darwish Forces in the face of ongoing security challenges posed by terrorist organizations.

The FGS also emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between Somalia’s regional administrations and the federal government to ensure a coordinated and effective response to the ongoing security challenges in the country.

The operation, which has resulted in significant gains against ISIS, has led to the disruption of key ISIS strongholds in the region.

Multiple hideouts have been dismantled, and several militants have been captured or neutralized.

The ongoing offensive has also improved security for local communities, enabling greater freedom of movement and the return of displaced civilians to their homes. These developments represent a major step forward in the collective efforts to eliminate terrorism from Somalia.