Major General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, the Commander of the Somali National Army’s Ground Forces, recently visited the headquarters of the 14th October Division, one of the key units of the Somali National Army.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the operational readiness of the division and ensure its various departments and sections are functioning efficiently.

Upon arrival, Major General Sahal was warmly received by Brigadier General Nur Farey, the Commander of the 14th October Division.

The two commanders held an in-depth meeting, where Brigadier General Farey briefed Major General Sahal on the current operational situation, ongoing military activities, logistical challenges, and future plans aimed at enhancing the division’s capabilities.

After the briefing, Major General Sahal took time to meet with senior officers and staff members of the division.

He conducted individual discussions with each officer, inquiring about their specific responsibilities and tasks. Officers provided detailed reports on the progress of their duties, highlighting successes, challenges, and areas requiring attention.

The inspection underscored the Somali National Army’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its ground forces.

Major General Sahal emphasized the importance of maintaining coordination, discipline, and continuous operational improvement, especially as the army works to stabilize and secure regions across Somalia.

The visit is part of the Somali National Army’s broader strategy to develop a more professional and resilient military force capable of addressing both internal and external security challenges.

Major General Sahal also stressed the need for continued training, logistical support, and collaboration between different divisions to ensure the success of the national security mission.

The 14th October Division has played a critical role in counterterrorism operations and the stabilization of various areas in Somalia.