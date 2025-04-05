Somalia Federal Republic President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has on Saturday arrived in Kampala, Uganda, for a high-level official visit aimed at deepening bilateral relations between the two nations.

President Mohamud’s visit will see him engage in comprehensive discussions with Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, focusing on regional security and cooperation in a range of sectors.

The main aim of the visit is the continued fight against terrorism, with a particular emphasis on countering extremist groups in the region.

The two leaders are expected to discuss strategies to intensify their joint efforts in combating terrorism, including enhanced military cooperation and intelligence-sharing, which are critical in addressing the persistent threat posed by extremist factions in Somalia and the broader Horn of Africa.

In addition to security concerns, the discussions will also cover the expansion of trade and economic ties, strengthening diplomatic collaboration, and addressing regional challenges that affect both nations.

This visit underscores the importance of fostering strategic partnerships to promote stability and prosperity in East Africa, a region that continues to face significant challenges, including instability and conflict.

Furthermore, the visit marks a significant milestone in the growing relationship between Somalia and Uganda, which have both played key roles in regional peacekeeping and security efforts, particularly through their contributions to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The two Presidents are expected to explore ways to enhance their cooperation on issues such as infrastructure development, climate resilience, and regional integration.

This meeting comes at a time of heightened focus on regional security, with both leaders reiterating their commitment to strengthening joint initiatives and ensuring lasting peace in the Horn of Africa.

The discussions are also expected to include collaborative efforts to address humanitarian concerns and promote sustainable development in the region.

President Mohamud’s visit to Uganda is seen as an important step in enhancing Somalia’s diplomatic relations and regional influence, as well as reinforcing Uganda’s role as a key partner in the fight against extremism and regional instability.