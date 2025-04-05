The 4th Annual Joint Retreat between the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) and the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 7-8, 2025.

Under the theme “Good Governance: A Pillar for Conflict Prevention and Sustainable Peace in Africa,” the retreat will bring together key leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss the pivotal role of governance in preventing conflicts and ensuring long-term stability across the continent.

The event will focus on governance as an essential foundation for conflict prevention, emphasizing its centrality to achieving sustainable peace in Africa. Discussions will explore strategies for enhancing democratic governance, improving institutions, and addressing challenges such as corruption and weak state structures that can contribute to instability.

This annual retreat aims to foster deeper collaboration between the AU’s Peace and Security Council and the APRM, two important bodies in Africa’s peacebuilding and governance framework.

By engaging in open dialogue, the retreat seeks to advance Africa’s peace agenda and strengthen the continent’s ability to address emerging security challenges proactively.

The retreat is expected to contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts to enhance governance practices across Africa, ensuring that they are aligned with the AU’s broader objectives of promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development.