In a significant move towards enhancing national security, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, chaired a high-level meeting with the leaders of South West, Hirshabelle, and Galmudug regional states.

This gathering serves as a crucial preliminary step toward the President’s call for a unified national effort to intensify operations against the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, also known as “Khawaarij.”

The meeting centered on a comprehensive review of the country’s security situation, along with updates on ongoing military operations aimed at neutralizing the al-Shabaab threat.

President Hassan Sheikh commended the leadership of the regional state presidents for their pivotal roles in organizing, coordinating, and executing strategic operations against the militants.

During the discussions, the leaders emphasized the importance of preparing for an upcoming national summit, recently proposed by President Hassan Sheikh, which aims to cultivate a collective national resolve in the fight against terrorism.

The summit will focus on establishing a unified strategy to eradicate the al-Shabaab threat, a victory which would signify a new chapter in the country’s pursuit of peace, stability, and prosperity.

President Hassan Sheikh underscored that the progress made in combating terrorism has been largely driven by the tireless support of the Somali people, coupled with the unwavering dedication of the Somali National Army and local security forces.

He reiterated that the success of Somalia’s efforts hinges on reinforcing national unity, which is vital to achieving the goal of liberating the country from the grasp of these extremist elements.

The President and the regional leaders collectively agreed on the necessity of pursuing a unified approach, underpinned by expert guidance, intellectual collaboration, and the active engagement of political leadership and civil society.

This comprehensive, inclusive strategy is essential to ensure the successful realization of Somalia’s national objective: the eradication of the al-Shabaab threat and the restoration of lasting peace across the country.