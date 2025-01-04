Somalia’s National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA ) has on Saturday delivered humanitarian aid to Las Anod City in the Sool region.

The aid which was donated by the Chinese government encompasses essential food supplies which are meant to curtail the effects of the La Nina phenomenon.

The Disaster Management Agency said that it is making significant efforts to mitigate the negative impacts of the La Niña drought that has affected the country.

SODMA added that as part of these efforts, various types of food aid have been delivered to Las Anod city, the capital of the Sool region.

The aid, which is aimed at nearly 20,000 vulnerable households in the city and surrounding areas, was officially handed over to the interim administration of SSC-Khaatumo.

The Chairman of SoDMA, Mr. Maxamuud Macallin Cabdulle, called on the Somali people who have resources to support the communities affected by the drought. He also extended his gratitude to the Government of China for providing the aid that arrived in Las Anod today.

The agency said that it will continue its efforts to assist those affected by disasters, ensuring that sufficient aid reaches the areas most in need.