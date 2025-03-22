The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), in collaboration with Africa Risk Capacity (ARC), has successfully concluded a productive five-day conference in Nairobi, Kenya, focused on devising strategies to combat the ongoing drought threat facing Somalia.

The conference gathered key stakeholders from various sectors to develop an effective plan to mitigate the impacts of climate change on the nation.

As part of the ongoing efforts to support communities affected by climate-induced disasters, ARC has transferred compensation funds to SoDMA.

This funding is aimed at providing much-needed assistance to individuals and communities impacted by the severe effects of drought and other climate-related challenges.

The initiative is carried out in collaboration with Somali Members of Parliament, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, the Somali Ambassador to Kenya, the Ministry of Finance Directorate General, and various representatives from international agencies.

Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim emphasized the severity of the climate crisis in Somalia, highlighting how droughts, floods, and resource conflicts have resulted in an 85% loss in agricultural production.

He noted that the funds provided by ARC will play a crucial role in helping affected communities recover from these devastating impacts and will be instrumental in restoring livelihoods and boosting resilience against future climate challenges.

This collaborative effort underscores the urgency of addressing climate change and the importance of international cooperation in building resilience to environmental disasters in Somalia.

The conference serves as a significant step toward fostering a comprehensive and sustainable approach to disaster management in the country.