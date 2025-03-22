The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is spending his second night in Adale, a district in the middle Shabelle region, as part of a crucial tour to strengthen local support for the ongoing national security operations.

During his stay, President Mohamud held a series of significant meetings with regional leaders, elders, and intellectuals from middle Shabelle and surrounding areas.

In these meetings, the President and the local leaders focused on the importance of collaboration between the Somali National Army (SNA) and the local communities in the ongoing operations aimed at liberating areas still under the control of extremist groups.

The discussions also centered on how local populations can support security forces by providing intelligence, securing the region’s infrastructure, and ensuring that displaced persons can return to their homes once the areas are cleared of militants.

President Mohamud expressed his appreciation for the community’s resilience and commitment to securing their region from the threat of terrorism.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to intensify military operations against the extremist groups that continue to destabilize parts of Somalia.

The President emphasized that the Somali National Army, supported by regional forces, is making significant strides in countering terrorism, but this success would only be possible with the ongoing cooperation and solidarity of the local population.

The elders present at the meetings praised President Mohamud’s leadership and reassured him of their unwavering support for the government’s efforts.

They also acknowledged the challenges the region has faced due to the presence of militant groups, which have hindered economic growth, security, and social development.

However, the elders expressed optimism that with the continued support of the Somali National Army and the government’s development initiatives, the region would soon be able to overcome these challenges.

Furthermore, President Mohamud was briefed on the humanitarian needs in the region, particularly those of displaced families who have fled areas controlled by militants.

He was assured that efforts are underway to address the needs of these families, including providing shelter, food, and medical assistance.

The President committed to ensuring that the government would prioritize these needs, as the safety and well-being of Somali citizens remain at the forefront of his administration’s agenda.

The meeting also underscored the importance of national unity and collective responsibility in the fight against terrorism.

President Mohamud urged the local leaders and elders to continue fostering peace and stability in their communities by promoting education, tolerance, and collaboration.

He reminded them that lasting peace and development can only be achieved through the joint efforts of the government and the people.

In conclusion, the President’s visit to middle Shabelle region is seen as a vital step in not only advancing security operations but also in reinforcing the connection between the government and the people on the ground.

As Somalia continues to face security challenges posed by terrorist groups, the government’s strategy includes a combination of military action, community engagement, and development efforts to restore peace and stability across the country.

The President’s visit has sparked renewed hope among the people of Shabelle Dhexe, who are eager to see their region free from the scourge of terrorism and able to enjoy the benefits of peace and development.