Diaspora Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held its annual “Diaspora Night” event in Mogadishu on Friday, March 21, 2025.

The event brought together senior government officials, diaspora returnees, and members of the Somali community for a Ramadan Iftar, aimed at strengthening engagement and fostering discussions on national development.

The event, sponsored by Dahabshiil Group, focused on the critical role of the Somali diaspora in the country’s development and state-building efforts.

The gathering served as an opportunity to highlight the positive contributions made by the diaspora to the nation’s progress across various sectors, including economic growth, infrastructure development, and social welfare.

Speaking at the event, Acting Permanent Secretary and Director of the Protocol Department, Hussein Sheikh Abdisalam, emphasized the importance of the annual gathering, noting that this was the second such event, which has now become a significant tradition.

He expressed his gratitude to Dahabshiil Bank for their sponsorship and support, and praised the significant role that the Somali diaspora plays in both the economic and social development of Somalia.

Dr. Mohamed Hussein Gaas, the Director of the Diaspora Affairs Department, further emphasized the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to engaging with Somali communities abroad. He underlined the Ministry’s focus on addressing the challenges faced by the diaspora and strengthening collaboration with host countries to ensure the success of initiatives aimed at benefiting the country.

The event also provided an opportunity to discuss the importance of building stronger ties between the diaspora and the Somali government, with the aim of creating long-term solutions to challenges faced by Somali communities abroad and at home.

The “Diaspora Night” has become a key occasion for fostering closer relationships between the government and the diaspora, offering a platform for dialogue on how to collectively advance Somalia’s development goals.