Somali Cabinet approves Turkey- Somalia defence agreement

Somalia’s Federal Cabinet Ministers on Wednesday approved Defense Agreement between Somalia and Turkey during a special meeting in Mogadishu.

Minister of Information Daud Aweis hailed the approval saying it will significantly bolster the Somali government’s endeavours to defend and protect its sovereignty.

“On a momentous occasion, the cabinet has endorsed a defense collaboration pact between Somalia and the esteemed Rep. of #Turkey, a NATO member and close ally. This landmark 10-year pact will significantly bolster the #Somalia govt’s endeavors to safeguard its sovereignty”, Minister of Information of Somalia, Daud Aweis Jama said on his X handle.

Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi who chaired the extraordinary cabinet meeting, commended the government of Turkey and its people for their continuous unwavering support to Somalia.

Somalia and Turkey entered Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement on February 8, 2024, paving way for Turkey to establish naval base in the Horn of Africa Nation and is set to augment peace and security in Somalia as it defends its internal and external enemies.

The Defence pact comes amid spiralling diplomatic tension between Somalia and Ethiopia over the recent Memorandum of Understanding reached between Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi in Addis Ababa.

Details of the agreement remain publicly scanty .

In the deal, Ethiopia gets a 50-year lease on a strip of land on Somaliland’s Red Sea coast for naval and commercial maritime use and access to the Berbera port while Somaliland gets a share of Ethiopian Airlines and also gets a share of Ethiopia’s National carrier Airline.

Turkey supports Somalia in different areas including security, economic, defence and humanitarian assistance.

