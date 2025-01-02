The Council of Ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia, chaired by Prime Minister H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre, held its regular meeting today in the capital Mogadishu.

During the meeting, the Cabinet approved significant appointments and proposals which are aimed at strengthening the country’s governance and electoral processes.

The Cabinet approved the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Hussein Cilmi as the new Chairman of the Somali Refugee and Displaced Persons Agency.

This decision follows a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, tailored on enhancing the country’s efforts to address the challenges faced by refugees and internally displaced persons.

In another key decision, the Council approved the nomination of Mrs. Haniifa Mohamed Ibrahim to join the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Somalia, following a proposal by the Ministry of Finance.

This appointment reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring effective governance within Somalia’s financial institutions.

The meeting also featured discussions on various reports concerning the evaluation of government ministries’ performance, the legal framework of the government system, and the preparations for Somalia’s upcoming one-person, one-vote elections. The Cabinet emphasized the importance of public awareness and mobilization efforts to ensure the successful implementation of these elections.

The Prime Minister commended the ongoing efforts of the government to enhance democratic governance and the rule of law as Somalia continues to work toward political stability and development.