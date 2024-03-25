Somali Bureau of Standards Seizes Cartons of Tobacco at Mogadishu Seaport

In a commendable move to strengthen anti-drug measures in the capital city, the Somali Bureau of Standards took decisive action on Sunday by seizing a container at the Mogadishu Seaport containing 249 cartons of tobacco.

Mohamud Elmi Dirshe, the Director of the Somali Bureau of Standards, confirmed the seizure in a statement to local media. He revealed that the agency had promptly handed over the seized container to the Somali police forces.

However, it remains undisclosed whether the authorities have made any arrests related to the illegal drug shipment.

“This shipment of narcotics was confiscated on 23/03/2024 at the port, as it poses a serious threat to public health and is strictly prohibited from entering the country,” Director Dirshe emphasized.

The agency further issued a stern warning to businesses and individuals involved in import activities, cautioning them against engaging in drug trafficking, which poses significant risks to the security and well-being of the community.

This recent seizure follows an earlier incident where the Somali Bureau of Standards intercepted expired flour at the Mogadishu port.

The expired flour was subsequently handed over to the police, reflecting the agency’s commitment to upholding quality standards and protecting the public from potentially harmful products.

The Somali Bureau of Standards plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and quality of goods imported into the country.

Its proactive measures in intercepting illicit substances, such as the recent seizure of a tobacco shipment, are crucial for maintaining public health, combating drug trafficking, and safeguarding the welfare of the Somali community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

