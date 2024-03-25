Ministry of Planning launches the National Development Plan (NDP-9) Annual Progress Report for 2023

Somalia’s Ministry of Planning Investment and Economic Development on Friday evening during its its annual staff Iftar in Mogadishu,

launched the National Development Plan (NDP-9) Annual Progress Report for 2023, which evaluates Somalia’s development in 2023, assessing the achievements, challenges, and prospects within each pillar of the NDP-9.

The report serves as a roadmap for strategic decision-making and policy development, showcasing the collaborative efforts of government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in achieving national priorities.

The ministry sincerely appreciated and expressed gratitude to the ministry’s leadership and guidance and the Monitoring and Evaluation Department’s tireless efforts in formulating this report.

Somalia’s Federal Government in 2020 presented the ninth National Development Plan (NDP-9), 2020-2024, which provides the nation with a path leading to economic growth and reduction of poverty within the next five years. Its goal is to reduce poverty and inequality through inclusive economic growth and employment, improved security and rule of law, and strengthened political stability.

