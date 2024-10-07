The Somali National Army (SNA), supported by international partners, has successfully eliminated more than 50 Al-Shabaab militants in central Somalia, according to a statement by the Somali Ministry of Information.

These operations targeted key militant hideouts and strongholds in a strategic offensive aimed at weakening the terrorist group’s presence in the region.

The joint forces struck Al-Shabaab positions in a forested area between Bidda Issa and Gerile in the Elder district, destroying critical militant bases. The Ministry’s statement revealed that the operation aimed to dismantle insurgent networks, disrupt their movements, and remove their capacity to launch attacks.

“The armed forces and international allies struck the forest where numerous Al-Shabaab militiamen had gathered, killing many of them and eliminating their strongholds,” the statement read.

The operation also neutralized a vehicle packed with explosives, a significant victory in thwarting the group’s plans. The militants had reportedly prepared the vehicle to carry out devastating attacks on civilian populations and security forces. By neutralizing this threat, the SNA has significantly reduced the risk of imminent attacks in the area.

In a separate operation in the Lower Shabelle region, the Somali army, under the leadership of the SNA’s seventh brigade, killed 24 additional Al-Shabaab militants and wounded 30 others. This offensive targeted villages where militants had recently assembled, including Kalinga, Libahale, Kaharow, Doonka, and Bululow.

The series of operations, executed with precision and coordination, marks a crucial victory in the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab, which continues to pose a significant threat to national and regional security.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group, has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government for over a decade. The group frequently targets both military and civilian sites across Somalia, aiming to impose its version of Islamic law on the country. Recent years have seen the Somali government, with the support of international forces, intensify efforts to root out the militant group from its remaining strongholds, particularly in central and southern Somalia.

The operations conducted over the past week highlight a renewed focus on eliminating the group’s operational capabilities and ensuring that civilians in these regions are protected from the ongoing threat of terrorism. With the support of international partners, the Somali military continues to push forward in its campaign to restore stability and peace in a country that has long been a battleground against extremism.

These operations demonstrate Somalia’s growing military capabilities and international support’s crucial role in countering terrorism. The SNA and its allies remain vigilant as they work to consolidate their gains and bring security to regions historically controlled by Al-Shabaab.