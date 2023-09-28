Somali army foils car bomb attacks in Dhusamareb

Somali military forces intercepted two car bombs en route to Dhusamareb, a central town in Somalia, where an extensive anti-al-Shabab operation has been in progress for the past two months.

Acting on intelligence and heightened security measures, the Somali government reported that the military intercepted both vehicles and promptly destroyed them on the outskirts of Dhusamareb.

The town, currently hosting President Hassan Sheikh along with top military and intelligence chiefs, has been serving as the nerve center for coordinating and accelerating operations in the Galmudug and Hirshabelle states.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported among the security forces as a result of the car bombings. While the precise target of the attacks remains uncertain, it is worth noting that a mere two weeks ago, the president of Somalia’s Galmudug regional state narrowly escaped harm when a bomb-laden car exploded approximately 300 meters away from the guest house where he and his delegation were residing.

During the blast, lawmaker Abdisalam Haji Dhabancad and Senator Abdi Hassan Qaybdid sustained minor injuries when fragments of the wall collapsed onto them.

In a recorded video statement, Galmudug President Kariye expressed defiance in the face of adversity, highlighting that the al-Shabab attack in Las-Ga’amey, a small village in the Mudug region, had ultimately failed.

The preceding week witnessed a somber turn of events as a member of the Galmudug regional parliament and a local councilor lost their lives in a landmine explosion in El-Garas town, situated in the Galgadud region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

