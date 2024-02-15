Somali Army, Backed by International Partners, Kill Seven Al-Shabab Leaders in Middle Shabelle Operation

In a joint military operation supported by international partners, Somali army forces successfully neutralized seven al-Shabab leaders and other militants in the Middle Shabelle region.

The operation, conducted in the village of Ugunji near the town of Janale, targeted key figures within the extremist group.

According to reports from Somali National Television, among those killed in the operation were Osama and Adnan, the leader and deputy leader respectively, of al-Shabab in the Ugunji area.

Osama was also responsible for registering individuals involved in extortion, while Adnan held a prominent position within the militia.

This military operation comes shortly after an al-Shabab attack on the General Gordon military base in Mogadishu, resulting in the deaths of four Emirati troops and a Bahraini military officer.

The recent offensive signifies the resolve of the Somali National Army, with support from international allies, to combat and dismantle the al-Shabab.

Al-Shabab, meaning “the youth” in Arabic, emerged during a period of anarchy in Somalia following the civil war in 1991.

Once holding control over Mogadishu, the group was gradually pushed out of the capital by an African Union (AU)-led force, backed by the United States and other nations.

However, al-Shabab remains a formidable threat, engaging in ongoing clashes with the federal government of Somalia and the AU-mandated peacekeeping mission.

The group aims to establish an Islamic law-based government in the country, conducting frequent bombings in densely populated areas.

In addition to targeting Somalia, al-Shabab has also carried out attacks in neighbouring Kenya, as Nairobi contributes troops and resources to the AU forces stationed in the region.

