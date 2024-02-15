Mogadishu Hosts 6th National Judges Forum to Address Judicial System Challenges

The 6th National Judges Forum commenced in Mogadishu, gathering stakeholders from the Judiciary, Executive, and Law Enforcement to discuss the accomplishments and obstacles facing Somalia’s judicial system.

This pivotal event serves as a platform for assessing progress, exchanging ideas, and shaping the future of the country’s judiciary.

It highlights the significance of collaboration and coordination among government institutions, crucial for advancing judicial reforms and upholding the rule of law.

Diverse topics within Somalia’s judicial landscape took centre stage during the forum.

Participants engaged in discussions on enhancing access to justice, strengthening the independence and integrity of the judiciary, and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of legal processes.

Representatives from the Judiciary underscored the remarkable strides made in recent years to modernize and reform the judicial system.

They highlighted the implementation of legal reforms aimed at promoting transparency and accountability.

However, challenges persist within the system, including resource constraints, capacity-building needs, and security concerns in certain regions.

Participants emphasized the importance of targeted interventions and strategic partnerships with international organizations and donor agencies to address these challenges effectively.

The forum provides a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to share best practices, lessons learned, and innovative approaches in tackling common challenges.

It fosters dialogue and consensus-building among key actors in the justice sector, further advancing the rule of law agenda in Somalia.

