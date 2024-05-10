The Gender Unit of Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) hosted a two-day workshop in Mogadishu.

Commissioner Mohamud Moalim opened the workshop.

The workshop aimed to share gender-responsive Disaster Risk Reduction knowledge with government staff from various ministries.

This initiative aims to educate government agencies on gender-responsive disaster risk reduction and provide them with tools to integrate gender considerations into risk management practices. The workshop was interactive with group activities and discussions.