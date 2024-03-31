SODMA distributes humanitarian relief assistance to vulnerable families in Banadir region

The Somali Disaster Management Agency has on Friday provided relief aid to 6,000 families in the Waberi District of Banadir Region in efforts aimed at supporting those in need.

The beneficiaries included elderly and disabled members of the community from various areas of the district.

Esteemed individuals attended the aid distribution, including Sahra Ali Yusuf, Director of Relief at SoDMA, Abdisalam Abdullahi Omar, Director of M&E, the District Commissioner and officials of Banadir Province

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards the agency for its timely response saying it would help them cope up with the effects of the recent natural disasters that gripped the Horn of Africa Nation.

SODMA, a government entity responsible for mitigation and coordination of humanitarian relief supplies has been involved in the provision and disbursements of relief assistance to various parts of the country to alleviate the suffering of the Somali people impacted by natural calamities and conflicts.

