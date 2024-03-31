Man Apprehended After Allegedly Throwing Hand Grenade at Mosque in Baidoa

Security forces in Baidoa, the capital of the Bay region, have successfully apprehended a man believed to be responsible for throwing a hand grenade at a mosque in a neighborhood of Baidoa town on Saturday night.

According to local reports, residents played a crucial role in facilitating the capture of the suspect during a security operation. Presently, the man is being held at the Baidoa police station, pending further investigation.

A police officer, speaking to local media, commended the swift action taken by the security forces in apprehending the suspect immediately after the incident. The officer also urged the public to continue cooperating with the security agencies to prevent any threats to the region’s security.

The improved security situation in Baidoa can be attributed to the increased efforts of the army in conducting operations aimed at enhancing the town’s overall security. These measures have been implemented to safeguard the well-being of residents and maintain peace and stability in the area.

The incident involving the alleged hand grenade attack on the mosque highlights the importance of a robust security apparatus and the vigilance of the community in preventing such acts of violence.

As investigations into the incident continue, authorities are working diligently to gather all pertinent information and ascertain the motive behind the attack.

