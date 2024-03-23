SODMA distributes humanitarian relief aid to vulnerable families in Afgoye district and surrounding environs in Mogadishu

The Somali Disaster Management Agency has distributed aid to 5,000 vulnerable families on Friday.

The beneficiaries included poor, disabled individuals, as well as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from various parts of the Lower Shabelle region, specifically in theAfgoye district and on the outskirts of Mogadishu.

The relief was distributed to 2,000 families in Afgoye district and another 3,000 on the outskirts of Mogadishu.

The beneficiaries of the relief aid expressed gratitude to the agency for its timely response.

The Director of Relief, Sahra Ali Yusuf, along with Afgoye District Administration and other officials, were present at the distribution site.

SODMA has recently stepped up relief efforts aimed at helping the Somali people severely impacted by natural calamities including the recent El-Nino floods and alleviate their suffering during this holy of month.

