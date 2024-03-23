Education Minister Farah chairs the monthly stabilization taskforce meeting in Mogadishu

Today in Mogadishu, the Monthly Communications for Stabilisation Taskforce meeting kicked off.

This month’s meeting was chaired by the Minister of Education Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir, and attended by communication focal points of all the stabilisation line ministries and agencies.

Discussions centred on ways of bolstering collaboration between the line ministries and other agencies in the stability of the country.

Minister Farah urged the communication directors and officers to execute their mandate and ensure the success of the ongoing stabilization efforts by the Federal government of Somalia.

He underscored that the government is fully committed to strengthening the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab and ensure more towns are liberated from the grip of Al-Shabab militant group that has been posing danger to the Somali people for decades now.

The main goal of current stabilization in Somalia is that territories re-conquered should be stabilized in order to bring them permanently under government control, to prevent a renewed loss to al-Shabaab

