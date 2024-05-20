Somalia National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) has on Sunday dispatched an aircraft carrying humanitarian relief supplies to Hudur, the capital of the Bakool region in South West State of Somalia.

SODMA said the aim of the humanitarian supplies is to provide support to vulnerable Somali people living in border areas and villages severely affected by ElNiño rains.

The assistance disbursed by SODMA, is part of the humanitarian aid which was donated by the government to Somalia to alleviate the suffering of the Somali people.

Dr. Abdirahman Wahid, the Assistant Chairman saw off the aid at Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu to its destination.

On the other hand, the agency distributed aid to 2,000 families, including disabled, IDPs, and the elderly in the Dayniile district of the Banadir region today.

The recipients expressed their gratitude to the Agency for its consistent support for those in need in the community.