The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh has on Sunday received, the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Ambassador Alper Aktas in the Nation’s capital Mogadishu.

They discussed range of important issues including strengthening the strategic multifaceted collaboration between the two institions.

Discussions also focused on Somalia’s liberation and stabilisation efforts.

Minister Hosh underscored Somalia’s Federal Government unwavering commitment to stabilizing the country and supporting the Somali people living in liberated areas from Al-Shabab by establishing essential amenities in their respective areas.

On his part, Ambassador Aktas commended the Somali government for its relentless efforts towards the stability of the country and reiterated Turkish’s undivided support to Somalia’s course for stability and peace.

Turkey supports Somalia in different areas including humanitarian and security sectors and the Horn of Africa’s Nation economic and national development.