SODMA disburses relief supplies to vulnerable people in Jalalaqsi district

Somalia National Disaster Management Agency in collaboration with the local administration of Jalalaqsi District in Hiraan Region has on Monday distributed relief aid to 1,500 families who were struggling, at the city’s main hospital.

The agency in a statement said that the relief aid was disbursed to the most vulnerable people who are in dire need of assistance including those requiring special attention, and the families have been severely affected by El-Nino floods.

Jalalaqsi district and its environs are among the areas adversely impacted by the heavy torrential rains that has displaced hundreds of people and disrupted livelihoods in the town.

The National Disaster Agency outlined that they are capitalise on the severity of the areas to strategize on ways of mitigating the effects of natural in the near future.

On December 13th, the agency dispatched 30 trucks loaded with relief aid to the district to respond to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the area following the overflow of river Shabelle.

The aid came after the district officials announced that the people in the town have resorted to eating grass due to lack of food compounded by no shelter and healthcare.

