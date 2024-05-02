A delegation led by Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim has on Wednesday visited Galkayo town to assess the humanitarian situation. .

The purpose of their visit was to witness relief supply distribution and hold an emergency meeting to discuss preparation for spring rains.

They commissioner and his delegation were welcomed at the airport by Ministers, MPs, and other officials.

According to a statement from SODMA, the delegation is committed to supporting the community and working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that the necessary measures are taken to address the current challenges.

Commissioner Moalim has recently been visiting various areas across the country to take stock of the challenges plaguing the Somali people and ways of bolstering support to vulnerable families affected by natural calamities.