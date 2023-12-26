Mogadishu police seize suspected Al-Shabaab militant after botched grenade attack

Somali police in the capital Mogadishu have on Monday apprehended a suspected Al-Shabaab militant after hurling a grenade at a house last night.

The grenade targeted that residence of a senior Somali military Commander identified as Liban Madaxweyne located in Hodan district.

However, the grenade failed to explode.

The individual was nabbed by authorities after attempting to escape from the scene of crime following his aborted mission.

Security forces said the man is under police custody and being interrogated to establish his motive.

Mogadishu has in recent months witnessed relative calm following heightened 24 hour security surveillance and operations by different components of the police that have successfully led to arrest of several individuals suspected of being Al-Shabab operatives.

Somalia government has intensified military operations against the terror group in central and southern parts of the country which have led to the killing of hundreds of insurgents and withdrawal from strategic towns.

