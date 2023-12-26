High profile delegation spearheaded by Minnesota Representative Hodan Hassan arrive in Mogadishu

A high level delegation led by Minnesota State Representative Hodan Hassan (DFL-Minneapolis) on Monday arrived in the capital Mogadishu.

The main objective of the delegation is to witness the milestone and progress the country has made in recent years.

Upon arrival at the Aden Abdulle International Airport, that visiting delegation was warmly received by members of parliament from both Houses, ministers and the public.

“My delegation and I have come to observe the progress Somalia has made over the last few years and to explore ways in which we can contribute—whether through dialogue, ideas, or advice. We are genuinely proud of the country’s milestones in recent weeks,” said Hodan.

Speaking to the media at airport, The Minnesota Representative extended congratulations to the Somali Federal Government and the people on the progress and accomplishments achieved recently.

She singled out the debt relief, Somalia’s admission in to the East African Community, lifting the arms embargo, and the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts to eradicate Al-Shabab from the country.

During her stay in the country, Hodan is scheduled to hold series of meetings with senior government officials and other high profile figures in a bid to enhance the cooperation between the two countries on legislation and governance.

