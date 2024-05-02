Deputy FM Meets WFP Director to Strategize Humanitarian Aid for Somalia

Mogadishu, May 01, 2024 – The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, received on Tuesday in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, the Representative and Country Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Somalia, Mr. ElKhidir Daloum,.

They discussed various issues including enhancing cooperation and coordination of humanitarian programs.

The two officials also emphasized the urgent need to deliver relief aid, including development, educational, and health initiatives, to towns and villages liberated from the hands of terrorists.

Both officials underscored the necessity of swift and concerted action to alleviate the suffering of affected communities and pave the way for sustainable recovery.