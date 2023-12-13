SODMA disburses relief aid to flood victims in Jalalaqsi district.

Somalia National Disaster Management Agency SODMA) has on Tuesday dispatched 30 trucks loaded with relief supplies for Jalalaqsi district and its environs in Hiran in a bid to address the flood induced challenges plaguing the area.

SODMA officials led by the Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Adan oversaw the consignment that is expected to provide sigh of relief for the residents who have been devastated by the floods after Shabelle River burst its banks.

Adan said that the agency is fully committed to bolstering relief efforts and provide assistance to those affected by the flooding.

The National Disaster Agency has in recent days stepped up distribution of relief food items to families living in areas affected by flooding caused by the Elnino rains.

The mobilization of the relief supplies to Jalalaqsi district comes a day after the National Disaster Agency dispatched similar food aid to Kismayo town to alleviate the suffering of the Somali people in the city severely impacted by the raging floods.

The heavy torrential rains have unleashed widespread suffering across the country aggravating an already fragile population that has been grappling with a humanitarian crisis caused by drought and famine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

