Galmudug State leader Ahmed Qoor Qoor in Kismayo for talks with his Jubbaland counterpart Ahmed Madobe on bolstering cooperation and fight against Al-Shabaab

Somalia’s Galmudug State President Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qoor Qoor has on Tuesday arrived in Kismayo town, Jubbaland State.

Qoor Qoor is visiting the regional State upon receiving official invitation from his Jubbaland counterpart Ahmed Madobe

The Galmudug leader was warmly received at Sayid Mohamed airport by the region’s President, members of the Council of Ministers, State officials and diverse section of the public.

Sources privy to the visit, say the two leaders are expected to engage discussions on various topics pertinent to both sides including amendment to the Transitional constitution, the recent National Consultative Council agreement and bolstering collaboration.

The ongoing security operations against Al-Shabaab which has gained momentum is also expected to feature in the meeting.

Qoor Qoor’s visit highlights his commitment to advancing regional cooperation among the Federal Member States which is pivotal to the Horn of Africa Nation that has registered significant milestone and achievements in both the regional and international landscape following the admission of Somalia in to the East African Community bloc and the subsequent lifting of arms embargo

