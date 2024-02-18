SODMA disburses humanitarian aid to vulnerable families in Garasbaaley district, Mogadishu

Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) has on Sunday distributed relief aid to 1000 vulnerable families displaced by conflicts and the El-Nino induced floods in Garasbaaley area, on the outskirts of Mogadishu.

SODMA’s relief director Sahra Ali Yusuf, accompanied by MP Dahir Amin Jeesow, witnessed the distribution exercise.

The MP commended the disaster agency for assisting the vulnerable, poor, disabled, and displaced families saying it would help them cope up with the effects of the recent natural disasters.

Families who benefitted from the relief assistance expressed gratitude to the agency for its timely response and itd continuous unwavering support to the welfare of the Somali people who are grappling with myriad challenges including the flooding and drought.

This is not the first time that SODMA has disbursed humanitarian aid to Garasbaaley residents, in January this year, the agency provided food assistance to 200 deserving families in the area.

SODMA, a government entity responsible for mitigation of natural calamities and coordination of relief supplies has since last year been involved in series of heightened humanitarian activities aimed at helping the Somali people severely impacted by the El-Nino floods and other natural disasters across the country.

