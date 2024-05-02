On International Labour Day, the Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU) and its affiliated unions come together to express the collective aspirations and demands of the Somali workforce.

“We stand with workers globally, acknowledging their progress and resilience, and we champion social justice and decent work for all. Our aim is to secure fair wages, safe working environments, equitable treatment, and respect for the fundamental rights of workers in Somalia,” said the unions in a joint statement.

They called for the implementation of the Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP), which was agreed upon and signed by Somalia’s tripartite partners and the ILO in 2023. It’s time to take action and ensure decent work and respect for workers’ rights in Somalia.

In addition, the unions asked the government to solve the underemployment in the country, adding that there is need to promote and realize the National Employment Policy’s judicious implementation. This policy is instrumental in creating job opportunities and ensuring job security, which are fundamental to achieving economic stability and growth, they said.

“As we look towards the future, let us renew our commitment to social justice, to ensuring that economic growth translates into improved living standards and better working conditions for all,” reads the statement in part.

In support of decent work and economic growth, the group advocates for the development of stronger labour market infrastructure, including enhanced vocational training centres and increased access to microfinance for small businesses.

“These initiatives will help build a skilled workforce ready to meet the evolving demands of Somalia’s economy and encourage entrepreneurial ventures that can drive local development,” they observed.

-Democratic Election’

Moreover, the idea of direct polls is gathering momentum after the Federation of Somali Trade Unions supported the move, calling for urgent action for democratisation of the electoral process.

For the last decade, Somalia has been using a transitional constitution, which gives way for indirect polls, where elders play a major role. This model has been in use for a decade, but there is an urge to have a total overhaul.

“We advocate for the establishment of a democratic process that allows the people of Somalia to directly vote and choose their leaders. This is the best route to successfully transition the country to a true democracy,” the group said on celebration of Labour Day.

“A direct election system is essential to prevent the continuation of undemocratic, corrupt and unrepresentative electoral processes that have historically plagued our nation,” added the group.

Direct elections will enhance our democratic credentials and ensure that political leaders are truly accountable to the populace, reflecting the genuine will of the Somali people, the group further noted, in a statement where it called for enhanced cooperation with workers.

To effect this, the group called for an immediate legislative framework that establishes a clear, transparent, implementable and equitable legal framework governing direct elections.

“This framework should aim to eliminate all forms of electoral malpractice and ensure that every vote counts. Strengthening this legal framework will build public trust and encourage greater citizen participation, particularly among the working masses,” the statement further read.

The group further pledged to support initiatives that promote civic education to enhance public understanding of citizens’ civic duties and their significance in shaping our governance.