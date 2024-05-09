Baidoa, Somalia – The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has made a significant breakthrough in combating terrorism by apprehending 12 members of the notorious Al-Shabaab militant group.

The arrests were carried out in an extensive operation conducted by national security forces in Baidoa city and its surrounding areas. The suspects were found to be involved in extorting money from innocent civilians residing in the region.

NISA, responsible for safeguarding national security and countering extremist threats, revealed that the captured individuals will face justice for their crimes against the public.

They are set to be charged in the military court, ensuring that appropriate legal measures are taken to hold them accountable for their actions.

Security officers from the South West state of Somalia continue their efforts to eliminate threats posed by extremist groups and maintain a safe environment for residents.

Al-Shabaab, group known for its acts of violence, has been a challenge to Somalia’s stability and security for years. The group has been involved in various criminal activities, including extortion, bombings, and targeted attacks on civilians and government officials.

The arrest of these 12 individuals affiliated with Al-Shabaab is a significant blow to the group’s operations and a step forward in dismantling their criminal networks.