Nairobi, May 08, 2024 – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, participated on Wednesday in Nairobi in a joint ministerial meeting of foreign ministers and agriculture ministers as a prelude to the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit scheduled to open on Thursday, highlighting the role of fertilizers and soil health in stimulating sustainable pro-poor growth in African agriculture.

The event culminated in the formulation of a ten-year action plan, providing concrete recommendations for action by African leaders and stakeholders over the next decade. This comprehensive plan aims to guide new policies and future investments directed towards enabling farmers to contribute effectively to the restoration of soil health and the enhancement of fertilizer productivity and profitability.

With the ten-year action plan in place, policymakers and stakeholders are poised to implement strategic measures that will drive meaningful change in African agriculture. The plan sets a clear trajectory for the development of initiatives and investments geared towards empowering farmers and fostering sustainable agricultural practices.