The Somali Disaster Management Agency provided aid to 1,200 vulnerable families in the Ceel-Baraf district of Middle Shabelle.

According to SODMA, the families were displaced due to conflict in the Eji area between Middle Shabelle and Hiran regions.

The aid included food and tents and was provided to respond to the difficult situation these families have been facing.

The disaster management agency has recently heightened humanitarian activities and programs geared towards helping the Somali people who have been severely impacted by natural calamities including the ongoing spring rains that has sparked displacement.