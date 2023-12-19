Security forces in Mogadishu nab a female tiktoker for posting immoral content on her social media site

Police in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, arrested a young female social media user on Monday accused of posting indecent videos on TikTok.

The TikTok influencer, who goes by the name Bisharo Balaayo, was apprehended by authorities at her home in the city.

A statement from the office of the Attorney General of Somalia said that Bisharo Idris Mohamed, better known as “Bisharo Balaayo,” was taken to the Banadir Regional Court for arraignment to answer to charges of spreading videos that violates the social, moral and religious standing of the Somali community.

Bishara has in recent days been disseminating through her TikTok account videos of her being suggestively caressed and fondled by a teenager in public, sparking outrage.

On December 11th, security forces apprehended three women who filmed themselves torturing a man they had invited into a house in the Waberi district.

In August this year, the Somali government banned TikTok, Telegram, and an online betting app, 1Xbet, pointing out the adverse effects of the platforms on youth and curbing terrorism.

However, the decision was later rescinded after it attracted public outcry, leading to the summoning of the Minister of Communications and Technology by the Federal Parliament over his decision to impose a ban on social media sites.

TikTok, a video-sharing platform known for its viral challenges and short-form content, is popular among the Somali youth who use it to generate income.

Nonetheless, some use the platform to spread content that is against the moral fabric of the Somali community, which predominantly professes the Islamic faith.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

