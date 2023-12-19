Djibouti Police officials jet in Mogadishu to attend the 80th anniversary of the Somali Police Force

High ranking Djibouti Police Officials have on Tuesday arrived in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

The visiting delegation which is headed by the Chief of Police of Djibouti, Col. Abdirahman Ali Kaahin was warmly received at Aden Abdulle International Airport by high Somali police officers led by Deputy Police Commissioner Gen. Kanif Abdullahi Mohamed.

The team was later taken to the Command Centre where they were received by Police commander Gen. Sulub Ahmed Firin.

The delegation of the Djibouti Police Forces who are on an official visit to the country are expected to participate in the commemoration of 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Somali Police Force which is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Gen. Kanif thanked the visiting delegation for honouring the invitation to attend the anniversary of the police force.

On his part, Djibouti Police boss Abdirahman Ali Kahin expressed gratitude to the Somali police officials for the hospitality they were accorded upon their arrival and reiterated his commitment to further enhancing cooperation between the two police forces.

The participation of the Djibouti Police Commissioner’s demonstrates the deep rooted ties and shared goals between the Somali and Djiboutian police forces that has spanned over the years.

Previously, Somali police bosses took part in the commemoration of the Djibouti Police Force.

Top Somali government officials are expected to attend the anniversary ceremony.

The Somali Police Force with the motto ‘protect and serve’ was established on 20th December 1943 by the colonial master Italy.

