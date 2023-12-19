Somali Prime Minister arrives in Djibouti to attend the conference on peace and reconciliation of the Horn of Africa region

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre is in Djibouti city, Djibouti.

Prime Minister Barre is leading high government delegation comprising of ministers, members of both Houses of Federal Parliament and other senior officials to attend the Heritage Institute conference which kicked off on Tuesday.

The Heritage Institute’s 2023 conference is slated to run for three days and is happening under the auspices of President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

Over 500 participants consisting of policy makers, academics, business leaders , heads of government and civil society are expected to attend the forum.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Fostering a Culture of Peace in the Horn.”

Participants are scheduled to hold insightful discussions on wide-ranging issues including social cohesion and reconciliation conciliation.

On the sidelines of the event, The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral and diplomatic talks with government officials and leaders from across the globe attending the forum including the host country which shares good diplomatic ties with the Horn of Africa Nation.

