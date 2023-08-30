SC Ahmednassir Defiantly Declares ‘Somalis Are Here to Stay’ Amidst Kamau’s Controversial Remarks on North Eastern

Former Ambassador Macharia Kamau, who served under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, found himself embroiled in a heated verbal duel with senior counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi. The focal point of their clash was the ongoing teachers’ strikes in Mandera, where non-local teachers were demanding transfers due to escalating insecurity orchestrated by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Kamau’s reaction to the Mandera teachers’ strikes was far from restrained. He drew a striking parallel, likening the plight of non-local teachers in the North Eastern region to a disturbing scenario of ethnic and religious cleansing.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kamau highlighted another concerning trend – an influx of migrants from North Eastern Kenya and Somalia into major urban centers like Nairobi and Mombasa. He viewed this migration wave as a significant security threat, underlining the complex interplay between regional instability and potential implications for urban security. Kamau’s stance hinted at the broader national security implications that extend beyond the immediate crisis in Mandera.

However, Kamau’s strong statements faced strong opposition from senior counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi, known for his articulate and assertive demeanor. Ahmednassir vehemently dismissed Kamau’s assertions and went as far as labeling him one of the most tribal bigots in Kenya’s history. This indictment underscored the intensity of their disagreement and the deeply entrenched nature of the issues being discussed.

Ahmednassir took the opportunity to remind Kamau of a critical historical reality, pointing out that the Somali ethnicity has weathered even tougher challenges during various administrations in Kenya’s history. By doing so, Ahmednassir sought to emphasize the enduring nature of the Somali presence within Kenya’s socio-political landscape.

This charged exchange between Kamau and Ahmednassir encapsulates the complexity of the issues at hand. It reflects the deeply rooted historical, ethnic, and security-related concerns that are at the center of Kenya’s current social and political discourse.

