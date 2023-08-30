Somali President Vows to Continue Military Operations Until Final Victory Over Al-Shabab

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud affirmed that military operations against the extremist group al-Shabab will persist until a decisive victory is achieved.

The President’s remarks came on Tuesday, following a recent attack by al-Shabab on government troops in Cowsweyne village, which led to the retreat of government forces from several towns.

President Mohamud stated, “Whether one battlefield is lost or someone spreads misinformation, the fight is going to continue. It will not stop, we are not turning back from where we are.”

He expressed confidence in achieving the desired final victory, emphasizing that al-Shabab has become weaker and smaller in number while the government forces have gained experience, increased in numbers, and improved their equipment. The President praised the efforts of government soldiers and local fighters who have played a crucial role in dislodging militants from vast areas since the commencement of the offensive last year.

Addressing al-Shabab’s claim that 178 soldiers were killed in the Cowsweyne attack, President Mohamud refuted the assertion, stating that the group suffered heavier casualties, burying their dead in mass graves. He highlighted that al-Shabab lacks proper medical facilities to treat their wounded fighters.

The President declared that the army would investigate these mass graves to gather evidence.

However, casualty claims from both sides have not been independently verified, making it difficult to ascertain the exact toll of the conflict. Al-Shabab declared the attack in Cowsweyne as a “historic victory,” leading to the retreat of government forces from four towns, which the extremist group claimed to have recaptured.

In response to the recent developments, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, the former President of Somalia, called for an investigation into the management of military operations at the Cowsweyne frontline. He urged the parliamentary subcommittee for defense to examine the attack. President Mohamud acknowledged the need to rectify any mistakes and assured accountability, emphasizing that individuals found to have abused their responsibilities or committed treason would face consequences.

Concurrently, the Somali government presented Nur Abdullahi Maalinguur, also known as Nur Deeq, a mid-level al-Shabab official who surrendered to government forces near the town of Wisil in the Mudug region. The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, identified Nur Deeq as the commander of al-Shabab militias in the Mudug area, known for his involvement in intense battles.

The surrender of Nur Deeq highlights a perceived decline in al-Shabab’s morale and represents a significant development in the region.

As Somalia continues its fight against al-Shabab, President Mohamud emphasized the need to reward soldiers for their bravery while holding those accountable who have undermined the army or committed treason.

The President reiterated his commitment to rectifying any mistakes made by individuals within the military ranks and ensuring corrective measures are taken.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

